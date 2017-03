Kinstellar has advised Deutsche EuroShop, Germany’s only public company that invests solely in shopping centres in prime locations, on the €374m acquisition of Olympia Shopping Centre in Brno, the largest super-regional shopping centre in the Czech Republic.

Kinstellar advised on structuring, transaction negotiations, financing and carried out due diligence. The team was led by Kamil Blažek (Partner), Karla Rundtová (Of Counsel) and Martina Březinová(Counsel).