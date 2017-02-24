Kinstellar at 3rd Legal Banking Forum in Kyiv

Andriy Nikiforov, Counsel and head of the banking, finance & capital markets practice at Kinstellar’s Kyiv office, spoke at the third Legal Banking Forum in Kyiv — a major national platform for Ukrainian lawyers specialising in banking and finance.

The Forum was a full-day event focusing on the latest changes in and prospects for Ukraine’s banking sector. Among attendees were senior officers of the National Bank of Ukraine and the Individual Deposits Guarantee Fund of Ukraine, the chief legal officers of Ukraine’s major commercial banks, and Ukraine’s leading private legal practitioners.