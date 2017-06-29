Khaitan represents Saregama in IP dispute

The firm successfully represented Saregama India before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi in relation to a suit filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises against Saregama for restraining the infringement of Zee’s copyright in the sound recordings as well as the underlying works in 29 cinematograph films before the Hon’ble Delhi High Court. After hearing the extensive arguments in the matter, the court allowed Saregama to issue new and fresh licenses subject to filing of accounts and deposit of royalties earned on the said works before the court on a quarterly basis.

Ajay Bhargava (Partner), Ankur Sangal (Principal Associate), Sucheta Roy (Associate)and Sharngan Aravindakshan (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.