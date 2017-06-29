Khaitan represents Public Health Foundation of India

Khaitan & Co successfully represented Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi in relation to a suit which was filed by PHFI against Swasthya Slate Private Limited, Healthcubed Private Limited and their directors for protecting its Intellectual Property Rights in the health tablet “Swasthya Slate” and inter alia restraining the infringement of PHFI’s literary work in its softwares, the artistic work in its “Swasthya Slate” logo and passing off of the trademark “Swasthya Slate”.

PHFI, is an autonomous foundation located in New Delhi, India. The foundation was created as a public-private initiative and launched in 2006 with the aim of enhancing the capacity of public health professionals in the country over five to seven years.

Ajay Bhargava (Partner), Ankur Sangal (Principal Associate) and Sucheta Roy (Associate) represented the client on the matter