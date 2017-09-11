Khaitan & Co advises Daiwa on Signal Hill acquisition

Khaitan & Co advised Daiwa Securities Group Japan in relation to its acquisition of Signal Hill Capital Advisory India Private.

Daiwa is one of the leading, comprehensive financial service firms in Asia with a 115-year history. It provides a wide range of products and services to individual investors, primarily in Japan, as well as to corporations, financial institutions, governments, municipalities, and governmental agencies both inside and outside of Japan.

The core transaction team comprised of Zakir Merchant (partner), Aravind Venugopal (principal associate), Adyasha Das (senior associate) and Anshuman Bharadwaj (associate). The core team was assisted by Vinita Krishnan (associate director) and Suraj Kumar Shetty (principal associate) on the taxation aspects.