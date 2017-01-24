Khaitan & Co advised LiquidHub in Annik Technology deal

Khaitan & Co has advised LiquidHub in relation to its acquisition of a 77.60 per cent stake in Annik Technology Services.

The core transaction team included Joyjyoti Misra (partner), Arjun Rajgopal (principal associate), Nidhi Killawala (senior associate) and Nitish Goel (associate) with assistance from Daksha Baxi (executive director), Ritu Shaktawat (principal associate) and Sneh Shah (associate) on the direct tax aspects and Shailendra Bhandare (counsel) and Vidhi Kotak (associate) on the intellectual property aspects.