Khaitan advises Zuari on joint venture

Khaitan & Co advised Zuari Global Limited which, through its subsidiary Indian Furniture Products Limited, has entered into a 50:50 joint venture with Fabryki Mebli “Forte” to form a joint venture company that will be engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling furniture and furniture related products.

Zuari Global Limited, erstwhile Zuari Industries Limited, has been the principal promoter entity for the Zuari Group of Companies, with forays into fertilizer, seeds, engineering, lifestyle industries and services. It has a substantial presence in the areas of pesticides, financial services, RTA furniture and oil tanking through several subsidiaries and joint ventures.

Ashwin Bishnoi (Partner), Tanya Uppal (Senior Associate) and Anugya Sahai (Associate) led the transaction with assistance from Ritu Shaktawat (Principal Associate) on the taxation aspects.