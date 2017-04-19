Khaitan advises Xander on Adarsh debt financing

Khaitan & Co advised Xander Finance Private Limited in relation to debt financing of Adarsh Developers and Earnest Constructions Private Limited by way of a secured term loan of $19.8m from Xander Finance.

Xander Finance Private Limited is a non-banking financial company which is a part of Xander Group Inc, an institutional investment firm focused on long term, value investing. Xander Finance invests primarily in companies which operate in the infrastructure, hospitality, entertainment, retail and real estate sectors.

Sharad Moudgal (Partner); Prashanth Ramdas (Senior Associate), Aniruddha Basu (Associate) and Deepthi Bavirisetty (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.