Khaitan advises Wow Momo Foods on funding

Khaitan & Co advised Wow Momo Foods in relation to Series-B round of funding from investors led by Lighthouse Funds (INR 40 crore) and India Angel Network (INR 4 crore). Additionally, also advised Wow Momo on a secondary sale by India Angel Network to Lighthouse Funds.

The core transaction team included Arindam Sarkar (Partner); Suhana Islam (Principal Associate); Prithwijit Gangopadhyay (Senior Associate) and Shourya Sengupta (Associate) with assistance from the following:

Specialist inputs from: Supratim Chakraborty (Partner)

Due Diligence Aspects: Gaurav Dasgupta (Principal Associate); Gautam Banerjee (Principal Associate); Nikita Bhuwania (Associate) and Aritri Roy Choudhury (Associate)

Direct Tax: Asim Choudhury (Principal Associate) and Rohan Poddar (Associate)