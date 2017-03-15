Khaitan advises on wind farms sale

Inox Renewables Limited | Leap Green Energy Private Limited | M&A

Khaitan & Co advised Gujarat Flourochemicals Limited in relation to Inox Renewables Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, and Inox Renewables (Jaisalmer) Limited , a wholly-owned subsidiary of IRL, both a part of Inox Group, who have entered into definitive agreements for the sale of their operating wind farms to Leap Green Energy Private Limited on a slump sale basis.

IRL is one of the leading renewable energy companies in India.

The Core Corporate transaction team included Bharat Anand (Partner), Joyjyoti Misra (Partner), Arjun Rajgopal (Principal Associate), Rohit Ambast (Senior Associate), Kevin Peter (Associate) and Bharat Gupta (Associate) with assistance from Daksha Baxi (Executive Director) and Ritu Shaktawat (Principal Associate) on the tax aspects.