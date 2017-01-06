Khaitan advises on Vouvray acquisition

Khaitan & Co advised Vouvray Acquisition Limited on the Indian leg of the transaction involving 100% acquisition of Selandia Singapore by Vouvray resulting into an indirect acquisition of Selandia Ship Management (India) Private Limited and Selandia Crew Management (India) Private Limited. Vouvray provides financing and corporate services and offers a range of outsourcing services, including ship management, manpower supply and technical and commercial services to shipping and energy industries.

The core transaction team included Pooja Patel (Associate Partner), Kartikeya Prakash (Senior Associate) and Pavi Jain (Associate) with assistance from:

Diligence support: Nikita Appaswami (Associate), Shreya Dua (Associate), Maulika Hegde (Associate) and Abir Sarkar (Associate)

Real Estate aspects: Sneha Oak (Senior Associate)

Intellectual property aspects: Shailendra Bhandare (Counsel) and Vidhi Kotak (Associate)

Tax aspects: Ritu Shaktawat (Principal Associate) and Suraj Kumar Shetty (Senior Associate)