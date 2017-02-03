Khaitan advises Vedanta on tender offers

Khaitan & Co acted as the sole Indian legal adviser to Vedanta Resources plc in relation to tender offers to purchase part of Vedanta’s outstanding bonds – “2018 bonds” and “2019 Bonds” followed by a new Reg S/144A high yield bond offering of $1bn bonds for $989m.

It is the largest Indian G3 bond deal since 2014 and the largest single tranche G3 high-yield transaction from Asia-ex-Japan since 2015 and the first high yield bond of 2017.

The global book runners for the New Bonds were Barclays Bank, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, JP Morgan Securities plc and Standard Chartered Bank.

The core transaction team included Manisha Shroff (Associate Partner), Aditya George Cheriyan (Associate Partner), Oishik Bagchi (Associate), Rolwine Alva (Senior Associate), Abhay Agarwal (Associate), Pranav Agarwal (Associate) and Meenakshi Kurpad (Associate) with assistance from the following:

Direct tax aspects – Daksha Baxi (Executive Director) and Surajkumar Shetty (Senior Associate)

Indirect tax aspects – Rashmi Deshpande (Associate Partner) and Anjali Krishnan (Associate)