Khaitan advises on Vedanta fundraising

Khaitan & Co acted as the sole Indian legal advisers relating to tender offers to purchase for cash all or part of Vedanta Resources plc’s outstanding $774,772,000 6% bonds due 2019 and $900m 8.25% bonds due 2021 followed by a new fund raising pursuant to the offering of $1,000m 6.125% bonds due 2024. The bond proceeds were used for the tender offer and refinancing. Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company.

The core transaction team included Manisha Shroff (Partner), Oishik Bagchi (Senior Associate), Rolwine Alva (Senior Associate), Abhay Agarwal (Associate), Meenakshi Kurpad (Associate) and Juhi Bhat (Associate) with assistance from the following practice areas:

Direct tax aspects: Daksha Baxi (Executive Director), Ritu Shaktawat (Associate Partner) and Surajkumar Shetty (Principal Associate)

Indirect tax aspects: Rashmi Deshpande (Associate Partner) and Anjali Krishnan (Associate)