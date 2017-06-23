Khaitan advises UnicCredit on credit facilities

Khaitan & Co advised UniCredit Bank AG in relation to credit facilities availed by Eckhardt Marine GmbH and the related modifications to the corporate structure of the borrower group in order to comply with the Indian exchange control regulations. The credit facilities were supported by a letter of comfort and sponsor support undertakings from Priya Blue Industries Private Limited.

Kumar Saurabh Singh (Partner), Ahana Sinha (Principal Associate) and Abhay Agarwal (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.