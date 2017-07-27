Khaitan advises underwriters in Eris IPO

Khaitan & Co acted as the legal counsel to the underwriters – Axis Capital Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited in relation to Eris Lifesciences Limited’s Initial public offering for $260m.

Eris Lifesciences Limited is one of the fastest growing companies in high growth therapeutic areas including chronic and acute therapy segments.

Sudhir Bassi (Executive Director), ­Abhimanyu Bhattacharya (Partner), Navodita Gupta (Senior Associate) and Priyanka Sinha (Associate) led the transaction.