Khaitan advises underwriters in Eris IPO

Khaitan & Co acted as the legal counsel to the underwriters – Axis Capital Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited in relation to Eris Lifesciences Limited’s Initial public offering for $260m.
Eris Lifesciences Limited is one of the fastest growing companies in high growth therapeutic areas including chronic and acute therapy segments.
Sudhir Bassi (Executive Director), Abhimanyu Bhattacharya (Partner), Navodita Gupta (Senior Associate) and Priyanka Sinha (Associate) led the transaction.