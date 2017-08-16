Khaitan advises on TT-AVX deal

Khaitan & Co advised TT Electronics PLC on acquisition of the Indian subsidiary of TS&C Division by AVX Limited. The TS&C Division of TT Electronics PLC designs, develops, manufactures and markets sensors for temperature, position, and speed, including exhaust/emission control sensors.

The core transaction team included Rabindra Jhunjhunwala (Partner) and Pranay Bagdi (Senior Associate) with assistance from the following:

  • Employment aspects: Anshul Prakash (Partner)
  • Real Estate aspects: Yigal Gabriel (Associate Partner) and Arindam Bhattacharjee (Associate)
  • Direct tax aspects: Sanjay Sanghvi (Partner) and Surajkumar Shetty (Principal Associate)
  • Corporate aspects: Ayush Nanda (Associate)
