Khaitan advises on Terex sale

Khaitan & Co advised Terex Corporation (Terex) and its affiliate Terex Singapore Pte. Ltd in relation to the sale of their subsidiary Terex Equipment Private Limited, to Manitou BF, France.

The transaction resulted in Terex’s exit from the compact construction business in India.

The core corporate transaction team included Zakir Merchant (Partner), Aravind Venugopal (Principal Associate) and Saswat Subasit (Senior Associate) with assistance from the the following practice area teams: Corporate aspects – Shriyani Dutta (Associate) and Yashashree Mahajan (Associate); Intellectual property aspects – Nishad Nadkarni (Associate Partner); Direct tax aspects- Vinita Krishnan (Associate Director), Surajkumar Shetty (Senior Associate) and Ankit Namdeo (Associate).