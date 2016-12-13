Khaitan advises Temasek on SBI acquisition

Khaitan & Co advised Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited on acquiring a 1.95% stake in SBI Life Insurance Company Limited for INR 897 crores (approx $133m).

Incorporated in 1974, Temasek is an investment company headquartered in Singapore.

The core corporate transaction team included Aakash Choubey (Partner), Rohan Singh (Senior Associate) and Ashima Gulati (Associate) with assistance from Avaantika Kakkar (Partner), Dhruv Rajain (Associate) and Sakshi Agarwal (Associate) on the Competition law aspects and Bijal Ajinkya (Partner) and Surajkumar Shetty (Senior Associate) on the Direct tax aspects.