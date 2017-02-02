Khaitan advises Tech-Pro on stake sale to Artech

Khaitan & Co advised Tech-Pro, Inc and its Indian subsidiary, Tech-Pro Staffing Private Limited on 100% stake sale of Tech-Pro Inc to Artech Information Systems LLC, specifically transfer of Tech-Pro Staffing Private Limited’s business to Artech Infosystems Private Limited on a slump sale basis.

Tech-Pro, Inc is involved in the business of providing contract IT and engineering consultants to major companies, healthcare systems and government agencies.

Pooja Patel (Associate Partner) Rohit Ambast (Senior Associate) and Charu Chitwan (Associate) led the transaction with assistance from Vinita Krishnan (Associate Director), Ritu Shaktawat (Principal Associate) and Ankit Namdeo (Associate) on the tax aspects and Anshul Prakash (Associate Partner) and Abhishek Thanvi (Senior Associate) on the Employment aspects.