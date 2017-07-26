Khaitan advises Tastetaria on Pizzeria Uno deal

Khaitan & Co advised Tastetaria Private Limited, a part of the Dhunseri group in relation to exclusive franchising of rights, including rights to use, develop and operate full-service and other variations of restaurants and food service facilities in India, by Pizzeria Uno Corporation to Tastetaria.

Tastetaria is part of the Dhunseri group and is engaged in food and beverages industry. Tastetaria will be the exclusive franchisee of Pizzeria Uno Corporation in India.

Vineet Shingal (Partner), Kinshuk Jhunjhunwala (Principal Associate) and Nidhi Modani (Associate) led the transaction and advised on the Corporate aspects, with assistance from Vinita Krishnan (Associate Director), Raghav Bajaj (Senior Associate), Ankit Namdeo (Associate) and Sneh Shah (Associate) on the Direct tax aspects and Shailendra Bhandare (Counsel), Vidhi Kotak (Associate) and Akshata Tandon (Associate) on the Intellectual property aspects.