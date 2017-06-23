Khaitan advises Tasteria on franchising deal

Khaitan & Co advised Tastetaria Private in relation to exclusive franchising of rights, including rights to use, develop and operate full-service and other variations of restaurants and food service facilities in India, by Pizzeria Uno Corporation to Tastetaria.

The core transaction team included Vineet Shingal (Partner), Kinshuk Jhunjhunwala (Principal Associate) and Nidhi Modani (Associate) with assistance from the following:

Direct tax aspects: Vinita Krishnan (Associate Director), Raghav Bajaj (Senior Associate), Ankit Namdeo (Associate) and Sneh Shah (Associate)

Intellectual property aspects: Shailendra Bhandare (Counsel), Vidhi Kotak (Associate) and Akshata Tandon (Associate)