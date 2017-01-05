Khaitan advises Suryoday on securitisation

Khaitan & Co advised Suryoday Micro Finance Limited and UCO Bank in relation to securitisation of portfolio of priority sector loans (loans qualifying as agriculture and non-agriculture MSE loans for an aggregate amount of approximately INR 29,78,00,000 and INR 90,32,00,000  respectively  originated by Suryoday Micro Finance Limited and investment by UCO Bank in the pass through certificates issued by the securitisation trust.

Manisha Shroff (Associate Partner), Nikita Nehriya, (Associate), Ankit Chavan (Associate) and Hemant Kothari (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.

