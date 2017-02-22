Khaitan advises Stellar Value Chain Solutions on Kelvin Cold Chain deal

Khaitan & Co advised Stellar Value Chain Solutions Private Limited in relation to the acquisition of majority stake, with an option to acquire the remaining stake, in Kelvin Cold Chain Logistics Private Limited.

Stellar Value Chain Solutions Private Limited offers third-party logistics services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Mumbai.

The core transaction team included Siddharth Shah (partner), Deepak Jodhani (principal associate), Nayantara Kutty (senior associate), Nidhi Modani (associate) and Kanwar Vivswan (associate) with assistance from Atul Pandey (associate partner) and Hirak Mukhopadhyay (associate) on the foreign exchange filings.