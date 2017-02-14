Khaitan advises on solar power loan

Khaitan & Co advised Aditya Birla Solar Finance and Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited in relation to a rupee term loan facility extended to Aditya Birla Solar by Yes Bank Limited for part-financing three solar power projects of 20MW capacity each at Shirahatti, Ramadurg, Mulbagal in Karnataka along with associated infrastructure.

Aditya Birla Solar Finance is a special purpose vehicle set up by Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited in relation to the Projects.

Shishir Mehta (Partner), Rajeev Vidhani (Principal Associate) and Nikita Nehriya (Associate) represented the clients on the transaction.