Khaitan advises on SBI IPO

Khaitan & Co advised the book running lead managers in relation to the IPO of up to 120 million equity shares of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited (SBI Life) through an offer for sale by the State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif of up to 80 million equity shares and up to 40 million equity shares, respectively.

The core transaction team included Abhimanyu Bhattacharya (Partner), Aditya Cheriyan (Associate Partner), Navodita Gupta (Senior Associate) and Vijayaraghavan (Associate) with assistance from Rohan Singh (Senior Associate) on the Insurance aspects.