Khaitan advises on sale of Ambassador car brand to Peugeot

Khaitan & Co has advised Hindustan Motors in relation to the sale of its Ambassador brand to Peugeot Citroen for $12m.

The core transaction team included Haigreve Khaitan (Partner), Bharat Anand (Partner), Kaushalya Shetty (Principal Associate), Sarthak Sarin (Senior Associate), Prakhar Bhardwaj (Associate), Bharat Gupta (Associate) advising on the Corporate aspects with assistance from Arvind Jhunjhunwala (Partner), Ashwin Bishnoi (Partner) and Diwakar Maheshwari (Partner) on the Restructuring Law aspects and Shailendra Bhandare (Counsel) on the Intellectual property aspects.