Khaitan & Co acted as the Indian legal advisers and advised Runaya Metsource LLP on its joint venture with UC Rusal, Russia for setting up aluminium powders and pastes manufacturing plant.

Rahul Dutt (Partner), Aakash Choubey (Partner), Kinshuk Jhunjhunwala (Principal Associate) and Vinita Choudhury (Senior Associate) represented the client on the transaction.