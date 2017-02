Khaitan & Co advised The Royal Bank of Scotland Group on feasibility and compliance requirements and the tax implications for solicitation and sale of a diverse area of cross-border financial products of Coutts & Co to clients in India.

Shishir Mehta (Partner), Krishnendu Sen (Senior Associate) and Dhwani Shah (Associate) represented the client on the transaction with assistance from Bijal Ajinkya (Partner) and Shabnam Shaikh (Senior Associate) on the direct tax aspects.