Khaitan & Co advised RBL Bank Limited in relation to a co-branding joint venture agreement entered into with Bajaj Finance Limited for issue of credit cards under the joint branding of RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance Limited.

Manisha Shroff (Associate Partner), Krishnendu Sen (Senior Associate) and Hemant Kothari (Associate) with assistance from Nishad Nadkarni (Associate Partner) on Intellectual property related aspects of the transaction.