Khaitan & Co advised RBL Bank Limited (as the Arranger) in relation to the issue of secured, listed, redeemable, taxable non-convertible debentures of $45m by Amba River Coke Limited, a subsidiary of JSW Steel Limited.

RBL Bank is one of India’s fastest growing private banks.

Manisha Shroff (Associate Partner), Krishnendu Sen (Senior Associate), Meenakshi Kurpad (Associate) and Ankit Chavan (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.