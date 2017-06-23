Khaitan advises Radius Sumer on issuance

Khaitan & Co advised Radius Sumer Developers Private in relation to issue of secured, unlisted, unrated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures aggregating to $36m by Radius Sumer to Edelweiss Finance Limited under a revenue sharing arrangement in relation to the development of a tower titled ‘Habour Heights’ jointly developed by Radius Group and Sumer Group at Reay Road, Mazgaon, Mumbai.

Kumar Saurabh Singh (Partner), Rolwine Alva (Senior Associate) and Abhay Agarwal (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.