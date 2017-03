Khaitan & Co has advised Pricol Technologies Limited in relation to its 100% acquisition by Altran Technologies India Private Limited. Pricol Technologies is a global engineering provider enabling companies to conceptualise, design and manufacture products.

Ganesh Prasad (Partner); Udayarkar Rangarajan (Associate Partner); Pallavi Thacholi (Senior Associate) and Ratnavel Pandian (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.