Khaitan advises Phoenix Life on HCL guarantee

Khaitan & Co advised Phoenix Life Limited UK on the corporate guarantee provided by HCL Technologies Limited in relation to performance obligations of HCL Insurance BPO Services Limited (its offshore subsidiary) towards Pearl Group Management Services Limited and the process of enforceability of such guarantees under the Indian law.

Kumar Saurabh Singh (Partner), Ahana Sinha (Senior Associate) and Shayan Dasgupta (Associate) represented the client on the transaction. Phoenix Life Limited provides life insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension and retirement solutions; financial planning services; bereavement and funerals planning services; and savings and investments planning services.