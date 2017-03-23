Khaitan advises on payment services acquisition

Khaitan & Co acted a Indian legal counsel for Ingenico Group, France in relation to the acquisition of 100% securities of TechProcess Payment Services Limited, India.

Ingenico, a French company with annual sales of €2.2bn is a global expert in payment services.

The core transaction team Rabindra Jhunjhunwala (Partner), Sameer Sah (Associate Partner) and Yashvi Singh (Associate) assisted by Pranay Bagdi (Senior Associate); Avantika Govil (Associate), Adithya Iyer (Associate); Arindam Bhattacharjee (Associate) and Ankit Chavan (Associate). Adheesh Nargolkar (Partner), Shailendra Bhandare (Counsel) and Raj Rao (Senior Associate) advised on the Intellectual Property aspects.