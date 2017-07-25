Khaitan advises on Paras Healthcare investment

Khaitan & Co advised Paras Healthcare Private Limited in relation to investment received from Commelina Limited, an affiliate of Creador III LP of $42.7m through a combination of primary and secondary investments for a total stake of 22.78% in Paras Healthcare. Paras Healthcare Private Limited is engaged in the operation and management of hospitals in North India.

The core transaction team included Joyjyoti Misra (Partner) and Akshaya Iyer (Senior Associate) with assistance from Nitish Goel (Senior Associate), Anish Jaipuriar (Associate) and Divya Gupta (Associate) on the due diligence aspects.