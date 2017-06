Khaitan & Co advised Paragon Advisor Partners LLP in relation to its primary investment in Visu Leasing and Finance Private Limited, Bee Fintech Private Limited and Booth Fintech Private Limited.

Kartick Maheshwari (Partner); Namrata Mehta (Principal Associate); Kinshuk Jhunjhunwala (Senior Associate); and Anish Mohanty (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.