Khaitan advises Neev on Milk Mantra investment

Khaitan & Co advised Neev Fund in relation to Series C investment led by Neev Fund and existing investors FIL Capital Investments (Mauritius) II Limited, Aavishkaar India II Company Limited, Aavishkaar Venture Management Services Private Limited in Milk Mantra Dairy Private Limited.

The core transaction team included Abhishek Sinha (Associate Partner), Alok Sonker (Senior Associate) and Aman Dwivedi (Associate) with assistance from Shailendra Bhandare (Counsel) and Vidhi Kotak (Associate) on the Intellectual property aspects.