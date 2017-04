Khaitan & Co acted as the sole legal counsel and advised Music Broadcast Limited in relation to the $74m Initial public offering.

Music Broadcast Limited is the first private FM radio broadcaster in India.

Sudhir Bassi (Executive Director), Aditya George Cheriyan (Associate Partner), Oishik Bagchi (Associate), Barkha Doshi (Associate) and Pranav Agarwal (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.