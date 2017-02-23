Khaitan advises on Mumbai water supply scheme

Khaitan & Co advised Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in relation to the tender for implementation of Surya Regional Bulk Water Supply Scheme on Design, Build, Maintain, Operate and Transfer (DBMOT) basis, being implemented for Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation and Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation at a project cost of over INR1,600 Crores.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is a body of the Government of Maharashtra that is responsible for the infrastructure development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Shivanshu Thaplyal (Associate Partner), Samridha Neupane (Senior Associate) and Dhruv Chopra (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.