Khaitan advises Mindtree on capital reduction

Khaitan & Co advised Mindtree Limited in relation to obtaining RBI approval under the FEMA ODI Regulations for capital reduction of Mindtree’s overseas subsidiary Bluefin Solutions Limited and the step down subsidiaries (i) Bluefin Solutions Inc, USA (ii) Bluefin Solutions Pte. Ltd, Singapore; (iii) Blouvin (Proprietary) Limited, South Africa and (iv) Bluefin Solutions SDN. BHD, Malaysia in lieu of transfer of business of the subsidiaries to branch offices of Mindtree.

Atul Pandey (Associate Partner) and Devesh Pandey (Senior Associate) represented the client on the transaction