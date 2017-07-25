Khaitan advises Mastech on InfoTrellis deal

Khaitan & Co recently advised Mastech Digital, Inc on the acquisition of 100% equity shares of InfoTrellis India Private Limited by Mastech (through its affiliates) from Ontario Inc. and its affiliates.

This transaction has been undertaken simultaneously with the acquisition of the services division of the Toronto based data management and analytics company InfoTrellis, Inc. by Mastech for a total cumulative consideration of up to $55m, including upfront payment of $35.7m and the balance as deferred payment contingent on certain milestones.

The core transaction team included Rajat Mukherjee (Partner), Sarthak Sarin (Principal Associate), Siddharth Sawhney (Senior Associate), Divya Gupta (Associate) and Bharat Gupta (Associate) with assistance from Ritu Shaktawat (Associate Partner), Sneh Shah (Associate) and Ankit Namdeo (Associate) on the direct tax aspects.