Khaitan advises Mahindra on debentures issue

Khaitan & Co advised Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited in relation to tranche 1 public issue of unsecured, subordinated, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating to INR1,150 crores out of total shelf limit of INR2,000 crores, proposed to be listed on the debt segment of BSE Limited, to Indian retail and institutional investors.
Sudhir Bassi (Executive Director), Manisha Shroff (Partner), Ashwinee Oturkar (Principal Associate), Rolwine Alva (Senior Associate) and Abhay Agarwal (Associate).