Khaitan & Co advised Bank of Baroda in relation to a rupee term loan facility of INR945 crores ($145m) availed by Lulu Lucknow Shopping Mall Private Limited for the purpose of financing the cost of construction and development of a shopping mall at Golf City, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Bank of Baroda is the second largest bank in India.

Kumar Saurabh Singh (Partner), Ahana Sinha (Principal Associate) and Juhi Bhat (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.