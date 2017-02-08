Khaitan advises lenders on Kenersys agreement

Khaitan & Co advised a consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India in relation to a settlement arrangement with Kenersys India P Ltd (Bharat Forge group) for part cash repayment and acquisition of listed equity shares which were linked with a put option.

Shishir Mehta (Partner) and Krishnendu Sen (Senior Associate) represented the client on the transaction. State Bank of India is an Indian multinational, public sector banking and financial services company. It is a government-owned corporation with its headquarters in Mumbai, Maharashtra.