Khaitan advises lead managers on Brigade placement

Khaitan & Co acted as the Domestic legal counsel to Axis Capital Limited and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited (collectively, “Lead Managers”) in relation to Brigade Enterprises Limited’s Qualified Institutions placement for $77.9m.

Brigade Enterprises Limited is a well-known real estate development company in South India, with a diversified portfolio of projects spread across the real estate, leasing and hospitality businesses.

Abhimanyu Bhattacharya (Partner), Thomas George (Associate Partner), Navodita Gupta (Senior Associate), Kirti Krishna(Senior Associate), Ayushi Nagar (Associate), Deepthi Bavirisetty (Associate) and Sukhmani Singh (Associate) represented the Lead managers on the transaction.