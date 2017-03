Khaitan & Co acted as the sole legal counsel and advised The Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited (LVB) in relation to its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) for approximately $25m. This is a maiden QIP by LVB in its nine-decade history.

Sudhir Bassi (Executive Director); Gautham Srinivas (Partner); Subhayu Sen (Principal Associate), Soumya Mohapatra (Principal Associate), Priyanka Sinha (Associate), Rishika Lekhadia (Associate) and Sanika Gokhale (Associate) represented the client on the transaction.