Khaitan advises on laboratories purchase

Khaitan & Co advised Metropolis Healthcare Limited in relation to the acquisition of business of Sanjeevani Pathology Laboratory by way of a slump sale on a going concern basis.

Metropolis India is a leading chain of pathology and diagnostics laboratories.

The core transaction team comprised of Anuj Sah (Associate Partner), Nayantara Kutty (Senior Associate) and Vinita Choudhury (Associate) with assistance from Shailendra Bhandare (Counsel), Ritu Shaktawat (Principal Associate), Kartikeya Prakash (Senior Associate), Suman Prabhu (Associate) and Ajay Singh (Associate). The deal enables Metropolis to scale up its operations and strengthen its footprint in Gujarat and to evolve further as a chain of diagnostics laboratory.