Khaitan advises on JSW bank guarantee facilities

Khaitan & Co advised JSW Steel Limited in relation to bank guarantee facilities of €113.75m availed by JSW Steel (UK) Limited and JSW Steel (Netherlands) B.V. from Credit Suisse in connection with a bid submitted to the liquidator in Italy for the acquisition of a steel manufacturing unit of ILVA in Southern Italy, by a consortium of buyers led by the JSW group.

JSW Group is a part of the O.P. Jindal Group with strong footprints across core economic sectors, namely, Steel, Energy, Infrastructure, Cement, Ventures and Sports with presence across India, USA, South America & Africa.

Kumar Saurabh Singh (Partner) and Ahana Sinha (Principal Associate) represented the client on the transaction.