Khaitan advises Iron Mounain deal

Iron Mountain Incorporated acquired the information management operations of Santa Fe Group A/S, the global leader in international mobility and relocation, in 10 regions (that is, Spain, India, Hong Kong, Macau, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan) in both Europe and Asia for approximately €27m.

The core Corporate transaction team was led by Rabindra Jhunjhunwala (Partner), Stuti Galiya (Counsel) and Subramanian Ramaswamy (Consultant) with assistance from the following: Direct tax aspects: Ritu Shaktawat (Associate Partner) Real estate aspects: Devendra Deshmukh (Principal Associate) Indirect tax aspects: Dinesh Agrawal (Executive Director) and Narendra Pati (Principal Associate)