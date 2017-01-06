Khaitan advises Investec on Sintex demerger

Khaitan & Co advised Investec Capital (Services) India Private Limited in relation to the demerger of the “Custom Moulding Business” and the “Prefab Business” from Sintex Industries Limited to Sintex-BAPL Limited and Sintex Infra Projects Limited, respectively, each a wholly owned subsidiary of Sintex Plastics Technology Limited (“Scheme”). The Scheme also involves issuance of equity shares of Sintex Plastics Technology Limited to the equity shareholders of Sintex Industries Limited and listing of these equity shares of Sintex Plastics Technology Limited on BSE and NSE.

Sudhir Bassi (Executive Director) and Moin Ladha (Associate Partner) represented the client on the transaction.